We will hope for the best regarding the “joint information center” that the state was opening Tuesday morning to deal with COVID-19 (the disease caused by the new coronavirus). As we understand it, the center will both push out information as well as handle inquiries from the news media.
At an uncertain time like this, factual information is important to be sure. No one wants to see conflicting or confusing statements. We get it if the state doesn’t want one agency saying one thing while a second says another.
It is important, however, that this effort to “coordinate the timely, accurate and accessible public information” from various state departments doesn’t end up being a bureaucratic bottleneck.
The list of state agencies that is to be involved in this center is long. Is each one going to be sending a staffer? Will each one be qualified to provide timely answers to specific questions or is this going to be one of those “we’ll have to get back to you” scenarios?
Being able to get in touch, quickly, with the people who have the answers to the wide range of news media questions is a good thing. It is one of the benefits of being in a small state where a small government is normally close to the people.
Our experience is that more information is better than less. That will surely be important with this public health issue. We hope Gov. Chris Sununu and state agency heads keep that in mind.
Incidentally, the governor and the state’s congressional delegation are to be commended for their joint statement on COVID-19 that we published here Sunday. It was a timely, informative statement that was also free of the kind of political chaff that seems to be kicked up by any and all issues these days.
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Reports of the death of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary are not exactly new. But the doomsayers do seem to be getting in their predictions earlier than ever.
Saturday, March 07, 2020
One of the keys to New Hampshire’s economic success has been its deserved reputation for keeping government out of the private sector’s business as much as possible. Another, of course, has been a steadfast refusal to saddle us with a broadbased sales or income tax.
No wonder the New Hampshire ACLU was said to be pleased with the resolution of its lawsuit against the Hillsborough County House of Corrections. It got just what it wanted.
With New Hampshire’s quirky weather, there is already golf to be played hereabouts. But the ski business also has some room to run and it should take advantage.
Friday, March 06, 2020
Plastic bag foes, meet the coronavirus. (But don’t shake its hand.)
The people of Nashua may soon be rescued from the burden of being governed by a board of aldermen. A couple of board members want to change to a city council.
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
The news about two Democrats of interest in New Hampshire came on the same day this week. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her bid for the presidential nomination and Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan said she won’t be seeking a new term on the Democratic National Committee.
Attorneys are supposed to represent their clients, which is what a defense lawyer was attempting to do last week in arguing for an early parole for one of the men convicted in the murder conspiracy that targeted a handyman in a Deerfield barn 15 years ago.
Monday, March 02, 2020
What gives with the New Hampshire ACLU? We were under the impression that the vaunted defender of civil liberties was also a defender of the people’s right to know regarding matters that affect the public. Something about openness in government, etc.
We were apparently rushing the season with a Sunday editorial on the death of Democratic legislators’ plans for a New Hampshire ski tax.
Sunday, March 01, 2020
Someone working for the U.S. Department of Labor thinks New Hampshire ski areas need more adult supervision. We think the ski areas are doing pretty well; but we are not so sure about the Labor Department.
Opponents of a New Hampshire House bill that would prevent boys from playing on girls’ athletic teams say that this would be “discrimination.” We agree. The bill would “discriminate” in favor of allowing girls to compete against girls.
Absent the federal government swooping in and shutting them down, this should be a great weekend for New Hampshire ski areas.
Friday, February 28, 2020
If New Hampshire nanny state partisans have their way, you will soon be fastening your seat belt not because you choose to, but because you are ordered to. It kind of makes driving around with “Live Free or Die” on your license plates a bit ironic, no?
It’s not just seat belts that the Democrats in the Legislature want big government to handle for you, it’s also what they can ask your children without your permission.