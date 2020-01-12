Why isn’t Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s hat in the ring for the New Hampshire presidential primary just four weeks from now? How about Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess?
Both have elective experience in running a municipal administration for a population of around 100,000. Why wouldn’t the White House be their next stop? Is it too late for a favorite-son write-in effort?
We withdraw the questions. But Granite Staters nearing a final choice in the crowded Democratic primary might want to consider that candidate Pete Buttigieg has no more government or elective experience than either New Hampshire mayor.
In fact, his sole victories have been as mayor of the college town of South Bend, Ind., pop. 100,000. He lost his only bid for statewide office, treasurer — and then was defeated for his party’s national chairmanship.
In his last year as mayor, violent crime hit a 20-year high and USA Today ranked South Bend, well, not the top city exactly, but the 40th worst.
Naturally, then, Buttigieg thinks becoming the elected leader of the free world is a logical next step for him.
But independents and Democrats looking to unseat the current White House occupant may wonder if nominating a small-city mayor is the wisest course.
If so, how about a Joyce Craig-Pete Buttigieg ticket? (We put her at the top of the ticket because she was also elected to the school board.)