The Guard is truly comprised of citizen soldiers. Most of them are not full-time military. They have private sector jobs, families, and responsibilities. But they put all of that aside when training or, often in recent years, are activated.
We have long argued that the Guard strengthens the full-time military with its ability to draw upon its members’ private job skills, be they in education, industry, or health.
In his recent op-ed for us, Alex Walker, president of Catholic Medical Center, noted the Guard’s many contributions to New Hampshire during the toughest days of COVID-19 pandemic when New Hampshire health care was hard-pressed to keep up. The Guard deployed its troops to help staff hospitals. It helped run vaccination clinics. It used its skills to prepare a field hospital, should the pandemic have overwhelmed regular hospital beds.
New Hampshire Guard has also deployed troops overseas many times in recent years, including in combat roles in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The citizen soldiers honored earlier this week were from the 3-238th MEDEVAC unit deployed two years ago to the Mideast. Its members were at the Al Assad Airbase in Iraq when Iran decided to attack it with ballistic missiles.
Several of their number were injured. All are lucky to be alive.
New Hampshire is lucky to have these men and women — and their supportive families and private sector employers. The state and nation owe them much.
Two New Hampshire men who continue to contribute much to public understanding of America are filmmaker Ken Burns and writer Dayton Duncan. Their latest work, a two-part series on Benjamin Franklin, has just aired on PBS. It is one of their best efforts.
April 9th is the 80th anniversary of the largest surrender of U.S. troops in history at Bataan in 1942. During the death march that followed, unknowable thousands perished among the estimated 75,000 American and Filipino servicemen taken prisoner by the Japanese.
The boxer Tyson Fury didn’t become great by taking the lineal heavyweight boxing crown when he beat Ukrainian war hero Wladimir Klitchko in what amounted to a 12-round dance off years ago. Fury became great by getting off the canvas to salvage a draw against Deontay Wilder years later. A win…
Donna Soucy, Democrat, deplores an attempt to ensure that only legitimate New Hampshire residents vote in New Hampshire elections. She and her party colleagues in the state Senate voted last week against a bill that would strengthen election integrity without harming in any way the rights of…
In a column we publish today, UNH President James Dean provides a cogent summary of accomplishments at the state university in the past four years since he took the helm. It’s quite a list and we commend it to you.
We hope the new spokesman for New Hampshire’s Attorney General misspoke last week. In refusing to provide the public with records regarding a fired state police officer, the spokesman said this is a case “about protecting the private, personnel records of the tens of thousands of public empl…