Some New Hampshire Republicans (and not a few Democrats) are already suffering angst at the possibility that Gov. Chris Sununu may set his sights on a U.S. Senate seat next year. What will become of New Hampshire if the young man opts to save Washington from the clutches of Maggie Hassan and her progressive party? Our counsel: cool your jets.

As much as some political junkies fixate on the next election, we are only half way through this year. Municipal elections have yet to be held, including Manchester’s. The fall of 2022 is a long way off. Gov. Sununu has miles to go before he needs to decide whether to seek a Senate seat, another term in Concord, or even if he wants to run for any office. The pace can be grueling and the governor has a young family to consider.

But should he decide against seeking reelection, Republicans need not push the panic button and assume that the wicked Democrats will waltz into the Corner Office. There happen to be other GOP stalwarts with the chops to represent the party. Some who come easily to mind are state Senate President Chuck Morse, Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas, state Sen. Jeb Bradley, and Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut. And who is to say that those scary Democrats may yet see the light and find a reasonable standard-bearer of their own? Anyone remember John Lynch?

If we were in Sununu’s shoes, we wouldn’t signal our plans just yet. The next year is going to be very interesting at state and national levels. The mid-term elections may change the dynamic altogether and may make Joe Biden a one-and-done President. In that case, perhaps a favorite son candidate from New Hampshire could be in the mix.

Sunday, June 20, 2021

A good NH budget: Conservative appeal

Conservative legislators, and conservatives in general, should have little trouble getting behind the state budget package up for a final vote this week. The compromise reached on emergency executive power is reasonable. It sets a firm time limit of 90 days, after which the Legislature can v…

Liberal dismay: Sununu on the telly

A reader asked us what we thought of Democratic Party attacks on Gov. Chris Sununu for his appearance in a television ad campaign urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccinations. We thought them absurd.

Friday, June 18, 2021

The right thing to do

Credit U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen with sticking to a worthy objective. She has been working for years now to see that America pays back at least some of the Afghan citizens who risked their lives to help the U.S. in their country.

The wrong thing: Translating Title IX

The latest wrong thing being done in Washington is the Biden administration decision this week to help biological men invade the world of women’s sports.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Nashua noise: Citizens should decide

The City of Nashua made news, and noise, in a couple of respects last week. One had the local politicians in an uproar because a tax cap protecting citizens was reinstated by the Legislature. The other had some citizens, and police, concerned about letting City Hall, rather than Concord, dec…

Sunday, June 13, 2021

The next emergency: Law's revision is warranted

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic we have maintained that Gov. Chris Sununu handled the emergency superbly. That is why New Hampshire weathered the crisis well relative to most other states. It is also why the voters overwhelmingly returned the young governor to office last November.

Distort, discriminate: Spiking Critical Race Theory

In an opinion piece for this weekend’s Sunday News, state Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut makes the case for the passage of legislation regarding what should and shouldn’t be taught in our schools relative to race and discrimination. We recommend his piece to readers. We urge legisl…

Friday, June 11, 2021