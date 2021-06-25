Some New Hampshire Republicans (and not a few Democrats) are already suffering angst at the possibility that Gov. Chris Sununu may set his sights on a U.S. Senate seat next year. What will become of New Hampshire if the young man opts to save Washington from the clutches of Maggie Hassan and her progressive party? Our counsel: cool your jets.
As much as some political junkies fixate on the next election, we are only half way through this year. Municipal elections have yet to be held, including Manchester’s. The fall of 2022 is a long way off. Gov. Sununu has miles to go before he needs to decide whether to seek a Senate seat, another term in Concord, or even if he wants to run for any office. The pace can be grueling and the governor has a young family to consider.
But should he decide against seeking reelection, Republicans need not push the panic button and assume that the wicked Democrats will waltz into the Corner Office. There happen to be other GOP stalwarts with the chops to represent the party. Some who come easily to mind are state Senate President Chuck Morse, Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas, state Sen. Jeb Bradley, and Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut. And who is to say that those scary Democrats may yet see the light and find a reasonable standard-bearer of their own? Anyone remember John Lynch?
If we were in Sununu’s shoes, we wouldn’t signal our plans just yet. The next year is going to be very interesting at state and national levels. The mid-term elections may change the dynamic altogether and may make Joe Biden a one-and-done President. In that case, perhaps a favorite son candidate from New Hampshire could be in the mix.