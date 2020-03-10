Reports of the death of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary are not exactly new. But the doomsayers do seem to be getting in their predictions earlier than ever.

The newest panic appears to be because Democrat Joe Biden had a lousy vote total here before turning things around. Going into today’s primaries, Biden now leads in delegates and in polling.

The doomsayers apparently forget that Biden was also the poll leader before the process began and New Hampshire knocked him on his heels. One lesson should be that things can change quickly in politics.

But the doomsday crowd, now including our own Jeb Bradley, has fallen for the line that New Hampshire is “too old, too white, and not urban enough.”

Steve Duprey, former Republican national committeeman, put it well that such comments are insulting to voters of any race.

“The notion is that everyone votes only for their own demographic,” Duprey said. “How then do you explain Barack Obama, an African American, winning New Hampshire twice and convincingly against very capable opponents like John McCain and Mitt Romney?”

New Hampshire has proven time and time again, he said, “that your race, your gender, your religion doesn’t disqualify you.”

The only good news about Bradley’s sky-is-falling view is that he is a Republican (of the RINO species in the view of some) worried about Democrat Biden.

Veteran Democratic voices such as Kathy Sullivan and Lou D’Allesandro are less concerned. They note that Biden didn’t do well here because of a lousy campaign effort and that Bernie Sanders’ narrow win here failed to show that he could grow his base.

The second lesson from New Hampshire is that Biden, and his party, got a big time wake-up call here that may have turned things his way.

One of the keys to New Hampshire’s economic success has been its deserved reputation for keeping government out of the private sector’s business as much as possible. Another, of course, has been a steadfast refusal to saddle us with a broadbased sales or income tax.

The news about two Democrats of interest in New Hampshire came on the same day this week. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her bid for the presidential nomination and Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan said she won’t be seeking a new term on the Democratic National Committee.

Attorneys are supposed to represent their clients, which is what a defense lawyer was attempting to do last week in arguing for an early parole for one of the men convicted in the murder conspiracy that targeted a handyman in a Deerfield barn 15 years ago.

What gives with the New Hampshire ACLU? We were under the impression that the vaunted defender of civil liberties was also a defender of the people’s right to know regarding matters that affect the public. Something about openness in government, etc.

If New Hampshire nanny state partisans have their way, you will soon be fastening your seat belt not because you choose to, but because you are ordered to. It kind of makes driving around with “Live Free or Die” on your license plates a bit ironic, no?

