You gotta love New Hampshire. Well, you don’t, but we find the Granite State’s quirks and oddities a sign of creativeness if nothing else.
A week ago, a single front page of the Union Leader contained three of these gems. At the top, the saga continued of the Croydon selectmen v. the police force (which was one man, but they let him go).
You may recall that the chief departed as ordered, leaving behind his uniform, gun, and official vehicle. Clad only in his underwear, boots, and a hat, he walked for awhile before his wife picked him up. She was reportedly happy to see him, even without his gun.
The followup story had our correspondent asking whatever became of an outside report that was to have been done on the selectmen v. chief feud, which had led to an earlier end to the department, which was then overturned by the townsfolk.
Oh, that, said the selectmen. Yeah, well, we didn’t do it. OK, then.
Perhaps the selectmen could interview the ingenious Alton man who is charged with illegal disposal of hazardous petroleum. That was the second story on the page.
Mark J. Hanson, 67, was allegedly using a pump hidden in the rear of his pickup truck and operated remotely from the cab to disperse the liquid as he drove slowly down the road. Pretty slick, we’d say.
It was almost as slick as the thieves who have been stealing the mail of Mont Vernon residents. That story was on the bottom of the same page.
It is called “mailbox fishing” and it has spread, sort of like the coronavirus.
New York City had the problem last year. Thieves smear an empty bottle with glue, tie it to a rope or shoelace, and lower the device into a U.S. postal box. Whatever sticks to the device is then removed and stolen.
This particular crime may be short-lived, as we aren’t sure how long mail boxes are going to survive. If we spot a phone booth, we will ask for Information, please.
Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada thinks that state should replace New Hampshire in presidential primary order because Nevada is more diverse and thus more representative of the nation.
We will never stop needing occasional reminders of the good, and good people, in this world. Our Sunday News had one such story this week.
Some of the people pushing the latest “assisted suicide” legislation in New Hampshire are no doubt well-meaning. Others? Not so much.
Debating U.S. immigration policy is one thing. But there should be no dispute when it comes to illegal aliens who traffic in lethal drugs. They should be deported.
Retired might well be a synonym for an early demise. “Repotting” or “retooling” might bring new and extended life.
