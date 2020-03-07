No wonder the New Hampshire ACLU was said to be pleased with the resolution of its lawsuit against the Hillsborough County House of Corrections. It got just what it wanted.

Usually positioning itself as an advocate of open government, the ACLU here has declined to reveal or discuss how its suit was settled. It needn’t bother.

An attorney for the county now acknowledges to this newspaper that the county agreed to affirm its “existing policy and practice that the department does not hold or detain individuals for ICE in its Release Policy.”

Despite “policy and practice,” the county’s Valley Street jail had been notifying ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) when an illegal alien in county custody was about to be released. ICE agents would then collect said prisoner and process him for deportation.

Remember, please, that the detainees involved here aren’t choir boys. These are individuals who have not only entered the country illegally but have later been accused and/or convicted of committing crimes while here.

The person in the ACLU complaint had been charged with felony fentanyl sales. The charge was dropped, but ICE was notified. It picked up the man and he was deported.

ICE defines its detainer policy as a request “that a (law enforcement agency) notify ICE as early as practicable ... before a removable alien is released from criminal custody and then briefly maintain custody of the alien for up to 48 hours to allow DHS to assume custody for removal purposes.”

U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire Scott Murray recently noted that, “When a sanctuary jurisdiction refuses to honor an immigration detainer and releases a felon onto the street, all of our citizens are endangered.”

By agreeing not to cooperate with ICE, Hillsborough County sure seems to have become a “sanctuary” jurisdiction.

Will county commissioners and legislators who stand for election this fall embrace that distinction?

