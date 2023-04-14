State Senate President Jeb Bradley and his fellow Republicans in that body are all that stand between the taxpayers and a state budget proposal that is beyond staggering in its size. The taxpayers couldn’t be in better hands.
The House has passed a nearly $16 BILLION budget. That’s an increase of 19 percent. See what a little “bipartisanship” will get you? The House is pretty much split down the middle between the political parties. Conservative Republicans were in no position to stop the runaway gravy train.
The engineers on that train said pretty much “yes” to every special interest that came to Concord this session. Attempting to prove there is such a thing as a free lunch, they have even expanded that subsidy so that a family of four making $54,000 annually would be eligible for a reduced lunch price. That is 185 percent of the federal “poverty level”, which is where a lot more Granite Staters will be if this type of spending isn’t stopped.
Which is where Senate Republicans come in. They hold a small but real majority and they are going to need to stand strong when they get to chopping away at this budget.
Senate President Bradley has made it clear that he intends to do just that. He knows it is not always easy to say “no” to various special interest groups but he also knows that the most important group is the one made up of the hard-working taxpayers who believe their citizen legislature has their backs. Let’s hope so.
There is no longer any need to be concerned about rising drug abuse and the related deaths among our youth. You (and they) can now get naloxone without a prescription. In fact, the opioid-reversal drug, under the brand name Narcan, is available in vending machines and at some public libraries.
Give the developer credit for creativity at least. Manchester’s Zoning Board is being asked to allow the addition of a drive-up window at a new gas station and Dunkin’ coffee shop being built on busy Wellington Road. It’s a safety measure, you see.
You can’t make this stuff up. Except you can, now that we are in an age of artificial intelligence, where an algorithm can do your term paper or your taxes and can put the Pope in a puffy coat for all to see.