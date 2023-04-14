State Senate President Jeb Bradley and his fellow Republicans in that body are all that stand between the taxpayers and a state budget proposal that is beyond staggering in its size. The taxpayers couldn’t be in better hands.

The House has passed a nearly $16 BILLION budget. That’s an increase of 19 percent. See what a little “bipartisanship” will get you? The House is pretty much split down the middle between the political parties. Conservative Republicans were in no position to stop the runaway gravy train.

Sunday, April 09, 2023

Mixed messages: Got your Narcan handy?

There is no longer any need to be concerned about rising drug abuse and the related deaths among our youth. You (and they) can now get naloxone without a prescription. In fact, the opioid-reversal drug, under the brand name Narcan, is available in vending machines and at some public libraries.

Friday, April 07, 2023

It’s about safety? Wellington addition

Give the developer credit for creativity at least. Manchester’s Zoning Board is being asked to allow the addition of a drive-up window at a new gas station and Dunkin’ coffee shop being built on busy Wellington Road. It’s a safety measure, you see.

Ladies last: Bay State sensibilities

You can’t make this stuff up. Except you can, now that we are in an age of artificial intelligence, where an algorithm can do your term paper or your taxes and can put the Pope in a puffy coat for all to see.

Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Sunday, April 02, 2023

Sanctuary sillies: Good for NH Senate

State Senate Republicans had to do the heavy lifting without any help from Democrats last week in making it clear that New Hampshire should cooperate with rather than hinder law enforcement.

A slight pause: For a cat clause

We don’t have a dog in this fight but if legislators are willing to tell owners what they can and cannot do with their cat’s claws, where does it end?