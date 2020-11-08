Regarding last week’s election results in New Hampshire, chalk them up to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The discerning New Hampshire voter split his or her ticket based on the science. At the presidential level, this meant voting for the reasoned position taken by Democrat Joe Biden. There is plenty for New Hampshire conservatives not to like about a Biden bid but his pledge to follow the science regarding the overarching COVID issue was appealing. It was certainly more so than the political machinations evidenced by Donald Trump, whose “fire Fauci” promise in the campaign’s waning days just reminded people of how the President has failed to take the virus seriously.
Biden won here because of that issue. And the state’s all-Democrat congressional delegation, which was up against weak opponents, went along for the ride.
So how to explain the ticket splitting that has returned Republicans to control in Concord? Again, we credit the science. Gov. Chris Sununu from the get-go insisted on listening to the scientists regarding dealing with COVID-19. His cool and steady leadership on the issue was in stark contrast to state Democrats. When they weren’t trying to push through an income tax disguised as “family leave,” they were in court to sue the governor for capably using his emergency powers to deal with an emergency.
Political coattails are usually overrated but Gov. Sununu’s were real and a factor in this election. It is likely that New Hampshire’s independents, along with most Republicans, favor Sununu’s approach and decided to trust him with a team for the next two years. That’s good because there are a lot of challenges ahead.