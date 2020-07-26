With much of the nation still in flames from the COVID-19 pandemic, now is not the time to end the emergency power Gov. Chris Sununu invoked last spring. He has used it wisely and adroitly, in stark contrast to the federal government, which through incompetence and inattention has contributed to a stunning national death toll, much of it among the most vulnerable of Americans. The federal failure has, of course, also crushed the economy.
But with the emergency status here coming up on almost a half-year (the declaration has to be renewed by the governor every 21 days), it is time for a clear understanding of the circumstances and benchmarks needed to put an end to it.
It wouldn’t surprise us if Gov. Sununu was already working on such a plan. He ought to share it with the public so that citizens, businesses, and the government understand just what needs to be done and what progress is being made toward its ultimate success. The governor could provide updates at his weekly televised briefings, which have lately veered off their initial course of providing useful COVID information.
To be sure, it may be some time yet before a plan for an end to the emergency can be fulfilled. Reversals may lie ahead.
But it’s important that the ultimate and clear goal be to cede back such extraordinary power as soon as possible.
Even the best of public servants can be lured into liking the exercise of unchecked power. New Hampshire is a state with a long history of a healthy distrust for such big government. Purposely and wisely, our founders designed a huge legislature and a “weak governor” system. It should remain that way.