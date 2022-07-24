Dick Hamilton reacts upon seeing the empty ledge where the Old Man of the Mountain used to reside on May 4, 2003, the day after the stone profile collapsed. Hamilton was president of White Mountains Attractions at the time.
Dick Hamilton has died at age 86. With him go a big heart, a hearty laugh, and a love for New Hampshire’s North Country that he wore on his sleeve for all to see. New Hampshire is in his debt.
The longtime head of White Mountain Attractions boosted tourism tirelessly and with an uncanny ability to get area attractions big and small to work together for their common good.
“He felt that people in the industry shouldn’t be competing against each other but working together because it was good for all of them,” said Mark Okrant, who was indebted to Hamilton when Okrant put together an academic tourism program at Plymouth State.
The head of the state Division of Travel and Tourism, Taylor Caswell, does not exaggerate when he says that the work of the division “exists because of Dick and the work he’s done over the past six decades.”
Hamilton was an influencer in getting our state to recognize tourism’s value and to make it, as Caswell notes, the state’s second largest industry.
Caswell used the term “tourism icon” to define Hamilton. It’s an apt description and meshes well with Hamilton’s love for that other state icon, the late and lamented Old Man of the Mountain, whose rocky profile watched over the Granite State from high above Franconia Notch for untold centuries.
The state and its tourism industry should find a suitable way to remember Dick Hamilton. Naming the Franconia Notch Profiler Plaza in his honor would be appropriate. The plaza is how the original Old Man is remembered. Now there are two to remember.
