Little things can mean a lot. Two of them regarding the Manchester Police Department occurred recently and we thought we would call them to readers’ attention.

One had to do with Arthur Miller, Sr. That would be Officer Ralph Miller’s dad. Older readers might remember the name. Officer Ralph Miller was cut down just a year into his police career, shot to death by teenage Cleo Roy late on a Saturday night in October, 1976.

The 25-year-old left his own young family, plus parents, siblings, and many friends. His dad is still carrying on at age 90-plus. His mobility isn’t quite what it used to be and that came to the attention of the Manchester Police Patrolman’s Association, which presented Mr. Miller with a new mobile chair complete with hand controls.

That’s not the biggest thing in the world but Mr. Miller seemed pretty pleased with it. His son, we’re sure, would have appreciated the gesture.

The other little thing was a donation to the MPD Tactical Squad charitable arm from Alderman Keith Hirschmann. Hirschmann is a hard-working, self-employed businessman who is by no means wealthy but who contributes much to the city.

His work is appreciated. He notes besides the tactical unit, his favored police-related charities are for the K-9 unit, and the new comfort dog. Donations to these can be made via MPD Charity, 405 Valley St., Manchester, NH, 03103, care of Ryan Grant.

In fact, the police department has received quite a few “little things” in recent days, from flowers to a bird house, to donated lunches. We suspect a lot of citizens know how police must be feeling of late and just wanted to let them know they have friends.

