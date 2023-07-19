Local government in New Hampshire has a powerful tool for stimulating economic development and some Manchester officials want in. TIF, tax increment financing, can harness the power of private investment and “resources” — another word for taxes — to target an area to stimulate economic activity, improve infrastructure holding it back, create jobs (filling them is another matter) and secure long-term revenue growth.
This is the pitch of Manchester Economic Development Director Jodie Nazaka to aldermen. Nazaka believes adopting RSA 162-K — the 2019 state law enabling municipalities to create tax increment financing districts to support public improvement programs — holds “immense potential” for the Queen City.
A TIF district might be created to improve a road or area to make it more suitable for business — Londonderry has done this along Pettengill Road near the airport and Bedford along South River Road between Manchester and Route 101. Concord has three TIF districts encompassing 137 acres and where $36 million in total has been “invested” for a bump in assessed value of $98 million.
What sounds good boiled down to fit into an agenda item often is less clear in the real world. While 37 communities in the state now have TIFs, thousands exist across America and there are lessons in that experience.
University of Illinois at Chicago Professor David Merriman, in his reviews of more than 30 studies of TIF over several decades, warns that in many cases, TIF has not accomplished the goal of promoting economic development.
One of the concerns with TIF districts is the potential diversion of tax revenue. By redirecting tax revenue towards financing infrastructure improvements and development within one particular area, TIFs may strain budgets, result in unfair taxes or compromise the quality of public services across an entire community.
“Tax increment financing has the potential to draw investment into long-neglected places, but its success requires rigorous analysis, transparency, and oversight to ensure that the expenditure of taxpayer dollars truly benefits the public,” Merriman cautions.
Sound advice in all circumstances. TIF is a tool that can do good or ill depending on how it’s used, overseen and judged, and so demands careful consideration.
Aldermen have scheduled a public hearing for Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall to discuss RSA 162-K. We recommend checking it out to learn more. We also hope aldermen come prepared to ask the hard questions as a Tuesday night meeting in August isn’t likely to be well attended.
