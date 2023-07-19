Local government in New Hampshire has a powerful tool for stimulating economic development and some Manchester officials want in. TIF, tax increment financing, can harness the power of private investment and “resources” — another word for taxes — to target an area to stimulate economic activity, improve infrastructure holding it back, create jobs (filling them is another matter) and secure long-term revenue growth.

This is the pitch of Manchester Economic Development Director Jodie Nazaka to aldermen. Nazaka believes adopting RSA 162-K — the 2019 state law enabling municipalities to create tax increment financing districts to support public improvement programs — holds “immense potential” for the Queen City.

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Time to let us know: Will Sununu stay or will he go?

With formidable money filling the war chests of Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, it’s time for Gov. Chris Sununu to make his intentions plain as to whether he’ll seek another term or step aside.

Sunday, July 09, 2023
Wednesday, July 05, 2023

Manchester arts: NEC, City Hall don’t care

Where is Manchester’s political leadership on the matter of a big chunk of the city’s arts history, education, and cultural environment being removed by and going to New England College in Henniker?

Friday, June 30, 2023

January 5th: NH's independence day

Did you know New Hampshire’s independence day was way back in January? On January 5, 1776, the provincial congress of New Hampshire became the first legislative body in the American colonies to vote in favor of a state constitution establishing a government apart from Great Britain.

Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Sunday, June 25, 2023
No Labels: Fighting party gridlock

If one needed any more reasons to be disgusted with the state of politics in America today, the founder of the No Labels group offers one in a recent opinion piece.