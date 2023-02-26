The nonsense that today’s politicians generate should leave no one to wonder why so many people have tuned them out. Two examples plucked from last week’s news make the point. We chose one Republican, one Democrat.
“Ed” told her he is from Franklin. Even though he’s 72 years old, he had to go back to work full-time just to make ends meet.
“He’s worried about his town and everyone who lives there. The mills are gone, so families are struggling. Children are falling behind in school. He wants to see his community bounce back.”
Haley said she heard stories like Ed’s in Manchester, Exeter, Bow and Concord.
“Ed” may be having trouble making ends meet. Some people are, although Gov. Chris Sununu might question Haley painting New Hampshire as being in such dire straits. And if “Ed” is out of work because of Franklin’s mills being gone, he has been for quite some time.
Franklin was indeed a mill town, but we think the last mill closed in 1971. The city is now harnessing its waterways for white water rafting and other tourist attractions. Haley may need a new writer.
Not to be outdone, state Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley greeted a single special election win for a New Hampshire House seat as if it were the start of a second New Deal.
This was a “powerhouse victory” that showed that “the voters of Rochester have made their voices heard loud and clear.” Rochester has “rejected the New Hampshire Republican agenda” of letting “far-right extremists dictate policy and rhetoric” in Concord. Instead, they have “embraced a future with strong public schools, steadfast protections for women, and a return to safe, sane leadership in Concord.”
Umm, really? This was one race for one seat in a 400-seat chamber. It initially ended in a tie, with a total vote count of 1,941. The re-do did produce a clear win for the Democrat, but it brought out 822 fewer voters than last November. Hardly a “loud and clear” and “powerhouse victory.”
Perhaps Buckley was confusing Ward 4 in Rochester with his recent powerful victory in defending the New Hampshire presidential primary.
Two items that we can applaud from Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget proposal have to do with robotics and civics. The first is becoming more widely associated with America’s future success in a science-driven, competitive world. The second is paid little more than lip service in too many of our schools.
