The boxer Tyson Fury didn’t become great by taking the lineal heavyweight boxing crown when he beat Ukrainian war hero Wladimir Klitchko in what amounted to a 12-round dance off years ago. Fury became great by getting off the canvas to salvage a draw against Deontay Wilder years later. A win is an outcome, greatness comes from overcoming adversity.
Make America great again? Someone is pulling our leg. America doesn’t suddenly stop being great. It has taken on terrorism, economic collapse, a pandemic, antifa fascists and MAGA’s brand of national socialism. Yet America keeps on coming. And that’s why we like democracy. It was never designed to be pretty, it was made to take a punch.
The current war that threatens a $1,500 tab to fill a home oil tank in America while enslaving a nation overseas is now in its second month, but the weather is getting warmer and Russia is retreating like a vampire at dawn. Send a message to Vladimir Putin. Turn off your furnace early this year, turn down the thermostat, caulk your windows. Don’t drive a little slower to be nice, do it to put old Vlad on the canvas.
We hope the new spokesman for New Hampshire’s Attorney General misspoke last week. In refusing to provide the public with records regarding a fired state police officer, the spokesman said this is a case “about protecting the private, personnel records of the tens of thousands of public empl…
Whatever the spin or slant of the particular media back home, the work of on-the-ground correspondents in covering the horrendous war in Ukraine has been nothing short of admirable and in some ways astonishing.
Gov. Chris Sununu is getting it from all sides, which usually means he’s doing something right. In this case, it was his promise to veto a redistricting plan for New Hampshire’s two congressional districts. As drawn, the map might have made Elbridge Gerry (of Gerrymandering fame) green with envy.
It is dawning on more legislators that using state run stores to peddle pot may not be a great branding image for New Hampshire. Plus, the scheme isn’t likely to make anywhere near the money initially estimated. Perhaps smoke got in their eyes?