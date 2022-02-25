We don’t know how often it happens, but we can agree with House Speaker Sherman Packard’s legislation that would ban the police from “profiling” motorcyclists on our roads. Now could Packard and responsible bikers work with police to crack down on flagrant violations of bike noise laws?
Packard says it is only a small problem that bikers are sometimes pulled over by police without justification. But it is still wrong. Without probable cause, such stops could easily lead to lawsuits against law enforcement.
We would much rather see police pulling over bikers whose rides are clearly — and painfully — flaunting noise statutes.
Police sometimes say decibel levels can be tough to enforce and that they have other duties. But they need not go after every bike making noise. Just occasionally go after the ones that are absurdly over the limits.
We have a friend who thinks the cure for this excessive noise is to strap two air horns to the offending biker’s head and let them sound for a day or two.
That’s a bit harsh. Water boarding could do the trick with less commotion.
The man apparently in charge of selecting Manchester’s next school superintendent thinks the public would have been proud of the school board’s latest effort — if the public had been allowed to see it, that is.
Tomorrow is a national holiday that long ago was created to honor the Father of Our Country. But Congress diluted George Washington’s singular contributions to the nation by turning his Feb. 22 birthday into a Monday holiday.
It is all good for the State of New Hampshire to provide compensation for any individuals who were abused while wards of the state at the old Youth Development Center in Manchester. Individuals who agree to be compensated have to waive further litigation, which is their choice. Legislation n…
If you were a communicant at St. Catherine of Sienna parish in Manchester at any point in the last half century, chances are you encountered George Larkin. As our Tuesday feature indicated, he was a part of Manchester and the state in many ways.