Trump supporters who believe that cable news biggie CNN is biased against their guy should at least take heart in knowing that CNN is also capable of bias against liberals.
Case in point: the jaw-dropping manner in which it treated U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential candidate show.
The issue was whether or not Sanders, in a private conversation last year, told fellow candidate Elizabeth Warren that a woman could not win the presidency.
Sanders has flatly denied it. And given his record and many statements on the matter, we believe him.
He was asked again Tuesday night if he had said it.
He again said no.
The CNN questioner then turned to Sen. Warren. Rather than ask her for her reaction to Sanders’ answer or to offer some explanation for her claim, or just to stand by it, CNN’s Abby Phillip said this:
“Sen. Warren, what did you think when Sen. Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?”
At that point, we don’t know why Phillip didn’t turn back to ask Sanders if he would care to explain when was it, exactly, that he had stopped beating his wife.
That is an old example of what is called a loaded question.
CNN and the Democratic Party ought to apologize to Sanders. But they are too busy trying to pick a narrow field of candidates before the first votes are cast.
It looks like the 2020 version of the DNC’s 2016 plan to rig things for Hillary Clinton at the expense of Bernie Sanders.