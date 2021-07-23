Sununu said it best, calling the supposed COVID concern “absurd.” It is very much that, considering that only fully-vaccinated Canadians would be allowed to cross into the U.S. That is what Canada is now doing.
New Hampshire is among the states that traditionally relies heavily on Canadian tourists, especially in summer. After the battering that our tourist industry has taken in this past pandemic year, any and all revenue is very much needed and welcomed.
The continued ban by the Biden administration is also counter-productive to the president’s repeated message about how important COVID-19 vaccinations are to our well-being. To suggest that fully-vaccinated individuals, be they from next door or from anywhere, are not fit to be admitted sends the worst of messages.
It is as nonsensical as the anti-vax message that questions the vaccines because they are still being administered under “emergency” authorization. It happens that the medicines that are being administered to the unvaccinated who are now being hospitalized are also being given under emergency authorization. But we don’t hear of any of these victims, struggling to breathe, declining these medicines.
Manchester Mayoral candidate Rich Girard and fellow conservative Victoria Sullivan will likely be duking it out to see who ends up challenging incumbent Joyce Craig. But political surprises do happen and if Craig maintains the posture she showed last week, perhaps she will be the also-ran th…
News came last week of the departure of two very valuable contributors to New Hampshire, one at the state level and one in Manchester. While we wish Jim Roche and Keith Hirschmann the very best, the state and city will feel their loss.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas is among the politicians touting expensive passenger trains to Boston as another way to spend public dollars in the latest “infrastructure” plan. It is hard to keep track of how many spending bills he has signed onto. This one is for $760 billion.
No offense to John Paul Jones and those who keep his memory alive but a headline on our photo spread celebrating his 274th birthday last Sunday cannot go without at least a word or two on behalf of another sailor who can also lay claim to being the “Father of the U.S. Navy.”
At first we misheard the news report. We thought science had eradicated the gypsy moth caterpillar. No more unsightly tents on New Hampshire trees and shrubs, built during the insect’s periodic visits. Yippee!
It is more than a stretch to claim, as does a New Hampshire lawsuit, that state law against physically restraining a child should or does apply to the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.
As a few aldermen and mayoral candidate Rich Girard pointed out last week, there was no compelling reason for Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig to rush through her way of spending $43 million in federal funds. These are monies from the “American Rescue Plan,” itself public spending with no compel…
The statistics are overwhelming. The people who are being infected this summer by COVID-19 are overwhelmingly those who have not been vaccinated against this disease. Of those who are dying from it, 99% were unvaccinated. Those numbers hold true for New Hampshire as they do for the nation. S…