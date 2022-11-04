The New Hampshire gubernatorial TV “debate” earlier this week was an easy win for incumbent Chris Sununu. It wasn’t that the Republican was that good. It was that Democratic opponent Dr. Tom Sherman was hapless and hopeless.
We give the good doctor credit for signing up for a thankless task and for being game enough to stand on the stage with Sununu, whose administrative skills helped him guide the state through the unprecedented challenges of a pandemic. The man’s boundless optimism also helped in that effort and was on full display Wednesday evening.
Asking Sununu if he would promise to serve out a full two-year term if reelected was a legitimate question. But if the TV9 team thought his “yes” answer means that he won’t entertain a 2024 presidential bid, they may want to ask Uncle Gus to explain things to them. Sununu could find a way to keep his day job while campaigning for another in two years.
Dr. Sherman, by the way, pledged to serve if elected.
One area in which both candidates disappointed was in the matter of parental rights in schools. Sununu and Sherman acknowledged a role for parents but suggested that it would be OK for a “trusted” teacher or other school figure to interfere with that role. That’s a pretty slippery slope that ought to be avoided.
Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas deserves reelection. Voters in the 4th district (in and around Manchester including Londonderry) are lucky to have him representing their interests on a small but important part of New Hampshire’s unique government.
We are not fans of members of law enforcement involving themselves in partisan politics. It casts them in an unwanted if perhaps unfair bad light in jobs for which the public needs and expects the utmost fairness and integrity.
In case you have been hiding away in a social media-proof bunker, New Hampshire has elections coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The airwaves have been full of partisan sound and fury signifying not very much and mostly focused on the congressional contests.
We are guessing that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation hasn’t heard anything good about the future of the Democrats’ presidential primary here and is hoping that few folks will ask about it for the next two weeks.