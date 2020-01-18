What to make of the latest cheating scandal in Major League Baseball, particularly as it applies to the Boston Red Sox?
The air, and airwaves, have been full of opinions. While there is no crying in baseball (as the actor, Tom Hanks, once famously said), it has been noted repeatedly that there is cheating in the game. In fact, cheating to steal the signs of the opposing team has been long practiced and condoned.
But when the Houston Astros and, allegedly, the Red Sox were caught using video replays to do this, it became a major case. Houston kicked out its manager. The New York Mets canned their new manager, who had worked at Houston.
In Boston last week, chief owner John Henry and his colleagues dismissed manager Alex Cora, who had already been implicated as a key factor in the Astros scandal and was being investigated in Boston.
We think the Red Sox did the right thing and we will give Mr. Henry the benefit of the doubt.
We would like to think he did this not because Cora, had he stayed, would likely have been suspended for a season.
We would like to think that the Red Sox want not just the image of good sportsmanship but also the fact.
Perhaps that is too Pollyannish of us. In a world where Monopoly now produces a Cheaters version (no lie), one wonders, why bother?
We do have a question. If we won a bet on the 2018 Red Sox as World Series champs, do we have to give it back?