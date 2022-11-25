(Note: It’s not our position but we reprint an editorial from the News and Sentinel of Colebrook, Karen Harrigan editor and publisher, with that newspaper’s view of the Northern Pass power project. - Editor)
Now that he’s not a candidate … and therefore we’re not violating our policy against promoting or disparaging candidates, it’s time to sound off a little about New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu.
Eleven years ago when Eversource proposed its Northern Pass transmission line through New Hampshire, our governor had no part in the multi-tiered state and federal approval process, yet felt compelled to endorse the project. After an eight-year battle with vocal and dedicated opponents, mostly from right here in the North Country, the power conglomerate gave up the ghost.
But apparently Gov. Sununu doesn’t want that ghost to stay gone, and is still speaking up for his corporate pal Eversource. Just (recently) in his debate with challenger Tom Sherman, he brought it back up.
The two candidates agree on the state’s need for more renewable energy, stated the Union Leader’s Oct. 27 article about the debate. “Sununu said he fears moving too quickly could spike prices” the piece read, “but he said he wanted to reopen the discussion on Northern Pass, a massively controversial power line that would have brought hydroelectricity from Quebec to New England.”
“Massively controversial” is one way of putting it. And, no, Gov. Sununu, we don’t want to revisit the issue.
The death of an active citizen of one’s community can sometimes leave members of that community at a loss for words or falling back on standard expressions about how the person was a pillar of the community whose presence will be sorely missed.
Its polling was off, but the Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College called it exactly right in declining to host or to participate in a post-election panel that would have included the disgraced Rudy Giuliani.
It is no doubt well intended, but a landlord’s idea to have Manchester house homeless people in “pods” placed in out-of-the-way locations around the city strikes us as unworkable and potentially dangerous.
After a big turnout last Tuesday, the Town of Derry wants to go back to using Pinkerton Academy for its elections. We have a couple of questions. Will there be enough kitty litter available? How about parking for all those out-of-state buses?
Many political experts predicted a “big red wave” in last Tuesday’s elections, not only in New Hampshire but across the country. It didn’t happen, in part because the big red wave ran into a small orange man.
Whereas it has long been our custom to commemorate November 11, the anniversary of the ending of World War I, by paying tribute to the heroes of that tragic struggle and by rededicating ourselves to the cause of peace; and
The election is over and we are looking forward to several months of peace before the campaigning begins again for the New Hampshire primary. The Republican version is just a little more than a year from now. The Democrats are still deciding.