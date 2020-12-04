Seven Republican New Hampshire House members have decided not to try to impeach their governor. This is a wise decision. Going after Gov. Chris Sununu for his handling of the pandemic is akin to a few misfit elves trying to sack Santa because he didn’t seek their blessing for a mid-course correction on a foggy Christmas Eve.

Under the circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Sununu has done an exemplary job in using the extreme powers given to him under state law dealing with an emergency. Handed a situation not seen since the deadly influenza epidemic during World War I, Sununu has acted carefully and thoughtfully and we are lucky for that. Given the lack of specificity in the emergency powers law (enacted after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks), a less conservative or rash chief executive could have caused considerable mischief.

Which is why these and other legislators, in concert with this governor, ought to review the emergency powers law once this pandemic is in the rearview mirror. How might the law be refined so that it is not just the governor who decides how billions of dollars are allocated in a similar situation?

How might the powers be revised so that legislative review comes into play along an established timeline, so that a continuing emergency is not just a matter of the governor announcing a continuance?

These are issues worth pursuing in a state that prides itself on limiting the power of its government. Such an approach is not as flashy as yelling “impeach!” but it would be a darned sight more productive.

