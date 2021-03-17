It was disappointing but not a great surprise that Manchester will not have its St. Patrick’s Day parade this year. Are the same people in charge of reopening the city’s schools also in charge of shamrocks?
Surely safe social distancing could be managed along the city’s long and broad Elm Street, outdoor dining spaces notwithstanding. Downtown should be its usual windy self; it is March, after all. That’s more likely to keep the outside air circulating than it it is to fill it with COVID-19.
As for the masked masses v. the unmasked multitudes, we doubt that it would be difficult to move to the group of one’s choice.
What we think has happened is that “out of an abundance of caution,” the powers that be in city government are finding it hard to let go of those powers. They may assume that the masses cannot be trusted to protect themselves and their families outdoors after a year of instruction. The record has shown otherwise.
Or perhaps it’s just systemic anti-Irish bias? You know, the kind that used to knock the poor immigrant from County Galway who became a cop in Manchester. His captain found him one day dragging a dead horse. Why, Murphy was asked, are you doing that?
“Because I found him on Kosciuszko Street, Cap’n, but t’was no way in hell that I could spell that one in my log book. So I’m taking him to Elm.”