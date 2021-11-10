Few Union Leader readers know her name, but they — and we — are going to miss the work, wisdom, and wit of Night Editor Sherry Wood. After more than 21 years here and several more at other papers, Sherry is retiring.
There is no newspaper position quite as demanding as that of the night editor. You might compare it to an air traffic controller who makes sure the planes land safely and on time and in the right order. Or a sure-footed quarterback who stands firm in the face of onrushing tacklers (looming deadlines and angry phone calls) or scrambles out of the pocket (a story falls through) or calls an audible for an entirely new play (when late news breaks).
Tweaking the football analogy, the night editor is also our safety, the last line of defense between the reader and writers who are sometimes so close to a subject that jargon overtakes plain English or so pressed for time that they can’t seem to write concisely. The night editor makes as sure as humanly possible that the newspaper that lands in your driveway or your computer is timely, accurate, and informative.
To do the job and to keep it also takes someone who can work with and get the best from her team. Sherry Wood has been an ace at that, taking the heat from her bosses when a team member messes up, praising them with a kind word, and honoring them with homemade cakes and cards for work anniversaries or birthdays. The job has also required her to miss many holidays and family times.
Sherry Wood has done all this with a grace and calmness under pressure that is remarkable. We wish her the best in retirement and thank her for her exemplary service to New Hampshire readers and to this newspaper.
It seems that no one involved with the great Bedford Ballot Bumble covered themselves with glory in the matter. That includes the state Attorney General and Secretary of State offices as well as Bedford officials.
If you are a Boston Red Sox fan, you are likely mourning the death over the weekend of baseball broadcaster Jerry Remy. Much has been said and written in the last few days about the man who so many people “knew” even if they never met him.
A man has died after a bull-running incident in Spain. A survey there last year found that 46.7 percent of Spaniards favored banning bullfighting. No word on how people feel about the bull-running and no indication of what the bulls might favor.
Manchester Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt needs, at the very least, a nap and a timeout. His temper tantrum response last week to a teacher’s complaint about copy machines was so over the top as to make us wonder what else may be going on here.
No one who pays the slightest attention to the world around them is shocked or even mildly surprised at the abysmal student test scores being released by the New Hampshire Department of Education. The sudden drop in math and reading proficiency is due to the fact that many public schools, of…