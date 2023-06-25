U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate against former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
If one needed any more reasons to be disgusted with the state of politics in America today, the founder of the No Labels group offers one in a recent opinion piece.
Nancy Jacobson is the founder of the No Labels group that is doggedly trying to bring some common sense to a political system that is more and more dominated by the extremists of the two major parties.
It should not be that difficult. There are now as many Americans who identify as independent as the total of Republicans and Democrats combined, Jacobson writes in the Los Angeles Times.
But the choices offered — to all voters — are often limited to the far left of Democrats or the far right of Republicans. The fear grows that in 2024 the presidential choice will again be Joe Biden or Donald Trump.
Seeing that, No Labels is attempting to gain ballot access in all 50 states next year. Its intent is to create the opening “for a potential independent unity ticket … which would feature a Democrat and Republican as running mates.”
“We will only utilize our ballot line,” Jacobson writes, “if the two parties continue to abandon the common sense majority. If most Americans are satisfied with one or the other major party nominee, we will stand down. We would also back down if the polling indicates we would be a spoiler for either party.”
So what’s the problem? Democratic and some Republican strategists met recently, Jacobson writes, to figure out how to kill the No Labels effort.
Such collusion isn’t surprising, she says. “It proves what many of us have been saying for years: that instead of working together to solve actual problems, these leaders and operatives are aligned only when it comes to protecting their duopoly in a bitterly polarized country.”
Still, No Labels is giving it a try. New Hampshire may be one of the states more accommodating to such an effort. An entity can gain a spot on our general election ballot by getting signatures from just three percent of those who voted in the last general election. Where do we sign up?
The good people of Dublin (New Hampshire, not the one in Ireland) can decide for themselves whether the town police department should have a shooting and training facility. One has been proposed by the police chief. The select board will no doubt get an earful from residents at a hearing sch…
Sad as it was to hear that Gov. Chris Sununu will not be seeking the Republican nomination in 2024, it’s likely the right call. Too many Republicans in the kitchen will only assure another sloppy helping of Donald Trump’s miserable gruel and another term for tottering Joe Biden.