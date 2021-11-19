In the matter of vaccine mandates, some New Hampshire lawmakers who bridle at Joe Biden’s attempts to dictate to businesses have no problem in themselves telling business what they cannot do.
“You can’t tell our businesses that they must have all employees get the COVID-19 shots,” these state representatives are saying. “We intend to tell them just the opposite!”
Both are playing with government mandates. Both should let private businesses determine such needs and requirements for themselves.
The situation is exacerbated here in New Hampshire because of the unprecedented demand for workers in all manner of business. Many of these employers are finding it next to impossible to function effectively. They are already walking a tightrope here in maintaining a work force. Having government pile on, one way or the other, is the last thing they need.
The New Hampshire House Liberty Alliance said it well in opposing the state “no-mandate mandate” proposal.
“While we support legislative efforts to mitigate the harm of the federally-imposed mandates, this amendment negatively impacts freedom of association by restricting the actions of private entities who wish to require vaccination independent of federal mandates.”
It was nice to see oldsters as well as younger families turn out for Veterans Day activities in New Hampshire last week. There is little to fear in the brisk outdoor autumn air from the flu or COVID variants. There is a lot to cherish in respecting our veterans.
