Vox clamantis in deserto” means the voice of one crying out in the wilderness. It’s Dartmouth College’s motto, but it sounds about right for Peter Mithoefer, who wrote The Dartmouth recently as executor of the estate of Robert Keeler, Class of 1936, who died in 2022.
In his will, says Mithoefer, Keller provided a $3.8 million endowment, the bulk of his estate, solely to support Dartmouth’s golf course. Now the Hanover Country Club has gone belly up and the college is reallocating resources, including Keeler’s endowment.
Further, Mithoefer, who is also Keller’s stepson, sees Big Green as fulfilling its dream of land for future dormitories and buildings at the expense of a place Keeler loved.
“Bob, in no uncertain terms, instructed that the money was to go to the Hanover Country Club golf course and not scholarships or academics. With no golf course, the bequest can no longer ‘serve future generations of the Dartmouth golf community,’” Mithoefer writes.
He says the endowment should be returned to the Robert T. Keeler Foundation and that Dartmouth is making a “Faustian bargain” hiding behind lawyers in the face of the agreement made with a donor.
In the scale of Dartmouth’s vast wealth (its endowment alone was valued at $8.1 billion in 2022), the money in play is minuscule. A reputation is priceless. A bum deal may make wealthy alumni think caveat donare, let the donor beware.
We don’t fault Saint Anselm College for agreeing to provide a forum for CNN and Donald Trump this coming Wednesday evening. We just hope that CNN, which loved Trump before it despised him, will do a better job of journalism this time.
Condolences came swiftly and from afar last week as word of Mike Pride’s death soaked in. He was 76, and had invested the better part of his years in leading the Concord Monitor to local honors and national recognition, including a Pulitzer Prize in 2008.
If the bluster of early Republican presidential primary contenders is a barometer, there’s weather ahead. If you want to sharpen your news chops ahead of the storm, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications has a lineup of classes, hands-on workshops and events that are free and open to all.
Lawmakers thought it wise in 1967 to create a lifetime pension for the widows and widowers of heroes slain in the line of duty. Surely they considered it an act of generosity only commensurate with the sacrifice, and that it was only right. We take care of our own in New Hampshire.
Companies with executives who step into a Clydesdale-size pasture patty like Budweiser should not be cancelled, says Vivek Ramaswamy, the upstart Republican presidential primary candidate and “Woke, Inc” author. They should heal themselves.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne makes a case in today’s op-ed for why ending pot prohibition should be cool by conservatives, but he left something out: It stinks! Literally, if you aren’t vaping or gumming or whatnot, but it’s the figurative skunk in the room we’d most like to disinvite.
The NHGOP’s annual Amos Tuck Dinner struck fundraising gold Friday night in Manchester with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis getting a taste of what it’s like to stand in the first-in-the-nation primary spotlight. Granite Staters need not to be reminded come spring that a light draws flies.