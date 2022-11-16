This just in: Dewey didn’t defeat Truman after all.
This, however, will not stop the news media (ourselves included) from spending way too much time reporting on and dissecting political poll results.
The polls here in New Hampshire and nationally got it wrong on this election day. The “red wave” wasn’t.
Polls from the University of New Hampshire and St. Anselm College reported that our congressional races were too close to call. Talking heads and pundits cited this as proof that the “momentum” was with the GOP candidates, despite the crazy talk coming from those candidates.
Why do the news media and the radio, TV, and social media windbags devote so much space and time to polls? Why do they go right back to doing so even after claiming to have learned their lesson?
The answer is both easy and sad. The horse race aspect of politics is what is fun. It is also much easier for those doing the reporting. Reporting issues is more time-consuming and boring, both for them and for some of the public.
It’s not only easy and more fun to report polls. The sad part is that as traditional news media face reduced revenues, they don’t have as many resources to dig below the surface of issues and candidates.
Polls aren’t going away but perhaps UNH and St. Anselm could poll the public on something truly informative: Apple or pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving?
Many political experts predicted a “big red wave” in last Tuesday’s elections, not only in New Hampshire but across the country. It didn’t happen, in part because the big red wave ran into a small orange man.
Whereas it has long been our custom to commemorate November 11, the anniversary of the ending of World War I, by paying tribute to the heroes of that tragic struggle and by rededicating ourselves to the cause of peace; and
The election is over and we are looking forward to several months of peace before the campaigning begins again for the New Hampshire primary. The Republican version is just a little more than a year from now. The Democrats are still deciding.
Thoughts on an election day whose results, as we have been told ad nauseam by various media, might not be known until Groundhog Day or something.
Veterans Day is a day to honor and thank those who have served in America’s armed forces. Memorial Day is a day to remember those who died in its defense.
Mount Washington Commission chairman Jeb Bradley has made it clear that the natural environment at New Hampshire’s highest point must be protected even as services for its many visitors are maintained. He and his fellow commissioners say that the summit master plan they adopted last month wi…
Candidates for a U.S. Senate seat shouldn’t make things up out of whole cloth. Naive, we know.
Other than perhaps being the perfect name for every comfort dog living off the government Gravy Train (feel free to boo), a boondoggle is work or an activity that is wasteful or pointless; it just has the appearance of having value.
In this era of political madness, standing out as truly outrageous is not all that easy. Yet some in New Hampshire have managed to give it a try.
The New Hampshire gubernatorial TV “debate” earlier this week was an easy win for incumbent Chris Sununu. It wasn’t that the Republican was that good. It was that Democratic opponent Dr. Tom Sherman was hapless and hopeless.
