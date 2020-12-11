If Manchester taxpayers needed more evidence of why they should not change the city charter regarding the school district’s purse strings, the school board has provided it.
Poking a fat finger in the public’s eye, the board took note of the huge deficit it faces and handed out big raises to top district management. It did so, conveniently and quietly, a few days before Thanksgiving. And the district declined to provide contract details until this week.
When Mayor Joyce Craig, no skinflint when it comes to spending public monies, votes against such a plan, you know it’s a tad too much.
Fellow school board member Jim O’Connell also opposed the pay grab. He found it “unconscionable’’ when the district faces a $9 million shortfall and possible “program reduction, school closures and teacher layoffs.”
That didn’t faze the board majority, which cited concern that district administrators might go elsewhere for more money. Of course, City or Town A always cites pay inequity as an excuse. City or Town B then does likewise. (And don’t be surprised when Manchester teachers are the next to cite these increases.)
There is also the small matter of the district brass’ handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Keeping kids more out of classrooms than in them hardly merits a raise in pay.
When this school board asks voters in the fall to let it have the power of the purse, taxpayers should be polite and try to keep a straight face.