What they really want, noted state Rep. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton, is “to point to the big bad government. They are looking for a scapegoat, I think.”
Many New Hampshire businesses have rightly opposed government mandates that interfere with the way they choose to operate. That includes mandates telling them that they must require masks and COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees — and mandates that tell them they cannot require such mandates. The business community message has been pretty clear: Thanks, but no thanks. We will make the decisions.
Since these venues often operate with the support of the business community, one would think they would want to be in sync on the matter.
Palace Theatre president Peter Ramsay backs the proposed law. Enforcing mask rules has been very difficult, he said. An authorizing law would, he said, help the public to understand that many audience restrictions are at the request of a performer.
That’s a bit demeaning to audience acumen. The Palace hosted late-night TV host Seth Meyers last week and he thanked the sellout crowd for complying with his request that they be masked. They seemed to get it. (The Bedford native might have used one himself to muffle a disappointingly uneven and at times obscenity-peppered performance.)
Ramsay told legislators that “It’s almost illogical to think we have performing arts venues and we aren’t going to let the operators decide how they should be run.”
Actually, it’s most illogical. Spike this bill. Let the show go on.
