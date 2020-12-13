Nashua is considering a 9:30 p.m. mandatory closing time for its restaurants and bars because, its health officials say, Massachusetts has one. They worry that Bay Staters, still ravenous for food and drink at that hour, will head to Nashua to wine, dine, and disperse COVID-19. In fact, they say it is happening now, although statistics seem lacking.
Perhaps instead of a curfew, Nashua could order up flyers, posters and billboards at the border. These could remind the Bay State hordes that their state now requires them to quarantine at home for 14 days after any such New Hampshire sojourn. The confinement may be waived only if they prove negative on COVID-19 tests within 72 hours of such a road trip.
Perhaps Nashua could even enlist Bay State government snoops to help enforce such edicts. Word is that the Bay State has once again been sending its spies this way to catch and harass poor folk from the Land of the Cod who dare to buy New Hampshire fireworks and then, the horror, sneak them back home.
Seriously, we hope Gov. Chris Sununu and New Hampshire officials (including the Liquor Commission) keep an eye on the Bay State gendarmes and have a word with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker if necessary.
We would think Baker has his hands full trying to levy his state’s income tax on Granite Staters who are not working in Massachusetts during the pandemic.
As for Nashua, the chances are that a curfew would hurt its local businesses and their employees a lot more than the possible virus spread from a few Bay Staters with the late-night munchies.