Tuesday’s primary is in the books and will yield few surprises. For some Republican voters there was one surprise on the ballot, “Nobody.”
That’s correct, right there with incumbent Chris Sununu and challenger Karen Testerman was another line listing “Nobody.” In this case, nobody is not an “other” selection for those not preferring Sununu or Testerman. Nobody is a guy. He used to be known as Rich Paul and has been associated with the Keene area Free State crowd where he unsuccessfully ran for mayor under his legally changed name, Nobody.
There are many times we have heard someone say they would rather vote for nobody than the available candidates. If Mr. Nobody was able to get on the ballot along with Trump and Biden, he would probably get a significantly higher proportion of votes than he did running against the immensely popular (and with good reason) Sununu and Testerman as the candidate of a passionate vocal minority.
New Hampshire has been very fortunate in having a string of very solid executives in the Governor’s office. Hopefully, Chris Sununu will be selected to continue his capable leadership come November. Granite Staters have a ways to go before nobody becomes a preferable option.