It’s too bad that Mr. “Nobody” from Keene has made that his legal name. If Joyce Craig of Manchester had it, the Tuesday mayoral contest could offer voters the choice of Rich Girard, Victoria Sullivan, or Nobody.
Come to think of it, we know of no law that prevents more than one “Nobody.” Some would say there are more than a few Nobodies occupying government seats these days. Wider adoption of the name would at least allow citizens to truthfully answer when asked who is representing their interests in Manchester, Concord, or Washington.
We hold no brief for Manchester resident Joshua Fields, a convicted felon who is considered by a judge to be a danger to the public. But that judge, Landya McCafferty of the U.S. District Court, still saw fit to grant the man early release from prison.
State Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, is on the same track as we have been regarding efforts to strengthen public oversight of police misconduct cases. We have argued that rather than trying to reinvent the wheel with an entire new entity, the powers that be should look to use the existin…
One of the men who conspired in the brutal execution of Americans, including New Hampshire journalist and humanitarian James Foley, has pleaded guilty for his crimes. His life will be spared and his confinement humane, something he and his fellow ISIS butchers never granted others.
New Hampshire lost a special citizen in Judge Kenneth McLaughlin last week. In his era, which lasted a long time, he played a role in New Hampshire aviation, in Scouting, in the judiciary, and as a contributor to Nashua and New Hampshire civic life.