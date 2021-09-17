It’s too bad that Mr. “Nobody” from Keene has made that his legal name. If Joyce Craig of Manchester had it, the Tuesday mayoral contest could offer voters the choice of Rich Girard, Victoria Sullivan, or Nobody.

Come to think of it, we know of no law that prevents more than one “Nobody.” Some would say there are more than a few Nobodies occupying government seats these days. Wider adoption of the name would at least allow citizens to truthfully answer when asked who is representing their interests in Manchester, Concord, or Washington.

Sunday, September 12, 2021

Federal foul up: No one is accountable?

We hold no brief for Manchester resident Joshua Fields, a convicted felon who is considered by a judge to be a danger to the public. But that judge, Landya McCafferty of the U.S. District Court, still saw fit to grant the man early release from prison.

Remembering 9-11: We should not despair

Heroes are people who put their lives in peril in order to save others. We pause this weekend to remember the heroes of Sept. 11, 2001, along with all who perished.

Friday, September 10, 2021
Wednesday, September 08, 2021

Keep it simple: Police panel progress

State Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, is on the same track as we have been regarding efforts to strengthen public oversight of police misconduct cases. We have argued that rather than trying to reinvent the wheel with an entire new entity, the powers that be should look to use the existin…

Sunday, September 05, 2021

Justice for Jim Foley: And for his parents' persistence

  • Carl Perreault

One of the men who conspired in the brutal execution of Americans, including New Hampshire journalist and humanitarian James Foley, has pleaded guilty for his crimes. His life will be spared and his confinement humane, something he and his fellow ISIS butchers never granted others.

Kenneth McLaughlin, RIP: Nashuan gave much to NH

Kenneth McLaughlin, RIP: Nashuan gave much to NH

New Hampshire lost a special citizen in Judge Kenneth McLaughlin last week. In his era, which lasted a long time, he played a role in New Hampshire aviation, in Scouting, in the judiciary, and as a contributor to Nashua and New Hampshire civic life.