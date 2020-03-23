We hope Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling makes short work of a civil case in which taxpayers and their school boards are being denied their right to see a product for which they paid. (She may have made her decision even as we write this.)

Hampstead is part of School Administrative Unit (SAU) 55 along with the Timberlane Regional Board. The chairman of the SAU board, Kimberly Farah, commissioned an investigation into an alleged hostile work environment within the SAU offices.

She did this without a vote of the SAU board and now she has refused to share that $28,600 report with the Hampstead or Timberlane board members, some of whom were interviewed for the report and all of whose taxpayers shared in the cost.

The SAU attorney claims this “work product” is confidential internal information protected by attorney-client privilege.

But as Judge Wageling noted, “if the client includes the board then that client should be entitled to look at what they apparently authorized and paid for.”

Hampstead’s lawyer, Michael Eaton, pointed out the obvious. He noted that withholding the report from the Hampstead and SAU boards leaves the public with no ability to hold its elected officials accountable.

Hiding the public’s business from the public behind a cloak of “personnel” and “legal” privilege is Orwellian. It must be stopped before the public loses all faith in its own institutions.

Sunday, March 22, 2020
Dealing with the pandemic

The reality as well as the projections for the immediate future of the COVID-19 pandemic make it clear that returning to business as usual in New Hampshire and the nation is not right around the corner. But getting to that corner is vital.

Friday, March 20, 2020
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Forester Paul Bofinger: NH is greener place, thanks to him

Paul Bofinger, who died last week in Concord at age 86, had slipped quietly from his public presence years ago. Few people today may recognize the name, but Bofinger had a lot to do with the New Hampshire green spaces and vast forest tracts that many of us take for granted today.

Assessing assessors: Manchester's chance to save expense

The Manchester aldermanic meeting scheduled for Tuesday night has, like a lot of things, been postponed due to the COVID-19 challenges. That should provide the aldermen and Mayor Joyce Craig with time to consider carefully an issue regarding the Board of Assessors.

Saturday, March 14, 2020
Boys will be girls: PC trounces biology in NH House vote

It was disappointing but not surprising that the Democrat-led House of Representatives rejected a bill last week to protect girls’ sports for girls. Rep. Mark Pearson of Hampstead did his best in arguing for the girls; but the politically correct (and biologically wrong) crowd must have its way.

Sanctuary in Lebanon: 'The Americans are coming!'

While it remains unclear just how Hillsborough County wants to cooperate, or not, with U.S. immigration authorities, the voters in Lebanon have made it clear. They not only won’t cooperate, but they have instructed their community to blow the whistle if they hear that the feds may be coming.

Friday, March 13, 2020
Get it right, please: Trump trips; NH hides useful info

Making things as clear as they can, as quickly as they can, in connection with the new coronavirus is important on the part of government officials at all levels. The President’s televised address Wednesday night failed to do so. New Hampshire’s own information sharing also seems a bit wobbly.

Postpone Legislature: Setting the right NH example

With New Hampshire having the largest legislative body of all 50 states, and with the average age of its members being a wee bit on the high side, it would seem to us that the Legislature would be a leading candidate for postponing its full sessions for a while.

Wednesday, March 11, 2020
NH information, please: More, not less, is important now

We will hope for the best regarding the “joint information center” that the state was opening Tuesday morning to deal with COVID-19 (the disease caused by the new coronavirus). As we understand it, the center will both push out information as well as handle inquiries from the news media.