Social media apps are a curse and a blessing, and like most things reducible to ones and zeros it’s a garbage-in-garbage-out grab bag.
Yellow journalism — the fake news of the gilded age — begot more able progeny, unbounded by subscriptions. It now follows you home uninvited via the same digital daemons that know you’re shopping for a snowblower or unhappy with your present waffle iron.
Brazen propaganda, incendiary extremism, mercenary muckrakers, aren’t just slimy, they’re “sticky” and have Big Brother’s eye on you. They follow, showing up in the ads you see, the paid posts injected into your click path, the related links you’re served like side dishes to the information sought.
We aren’t helpless. Every platform provides some means to block, unfriend or unfollow the willfully odious. Online ad systems even provide a link to block particular advertisers.
Instagram lets you block comments from specific individuals, hide offensive comments, filter specific words and phrases. Twitter has a filter under “Privacy and Safety” to block sensitive content or filter out specific topics. YouTube and Reddit allow you to easily block an “influencer” only fluent in offense.
Facebook doesn’t provide many options. But there are worse exiles than being unfriended online, such as being unfriended in person. The cold shoulder is the tried and true remedy for New Hampshire trolls.
We ran Thursday’s comics in Wednesday’s newspaper. It’s an understandable mistake. Someone here must have thought the Wednesday paper, being the day after the elections, would have all the funny stuff on the front page and therefore have no need for an additional page of laughs.
The Boston Red Sox aren’t having the best of seasons but they have already won this Saturday’s scheduled game. Maybe they won’t beat the Royals but at the game volunteers from each New England state will be honored by the Red Sox Foundation for their service to Little League baseball.
What the hell is going on in Manchester? The homeless population is growing and becoming more menacing by the day. Illegal drug use is ever more apparent. Residential neighborhoods are now experiencing what downtown businesses have had to cope with for years.
New Hampshire Republican and independent voters have an important choice to make this Tuesday. They may well decide whether the U.S. Senate swings to a Republican majority or whether it continues to aid and abet the economically disastrous Joe Biden administration. The nation really can’t af…
Today marks 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, surprise attacks on America by Islamic radicals under the banner of Al Qaeda. The fact that this should not have been such a surprise is one of the most important lessons that the United States should have learned from that horror. We wish we we…
Russell Prescott and Gail Huff Brown truly looked like the two adults in a roomful of squabbling children on Tuesday night’s 1st District Republican candidate show. (Kudos to WMUR-TV and Adam Sexton for providing this forum.)