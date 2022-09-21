Social media apps are a curse and a blessing, and like most things reducible to ones and zeros it’s a garbage-in-garbage-out grab bag.

Yellow journalism — the fake news of the gilded age — begot more able progeny, unbounded by subscriptions. It now follows you home uninvited via the same digital daemons that know you’re shopping for a snowblower or unhappy with your present waffle iron.

Sunday, September 18, 2022
Friday, September 16, 2022

Mud season: An earlier primary?

There has been renewed talk of moving New Hampshire political primaries to earlier in the year, perhaps in August or early June. Here’s our good news/bad news perspective on this.

A date dilemma: Try Glendi and Scots

We ran Thursday’s comics in Wednesday’s newspaper. It’s an understandable mistake. Someone here must have thought the Wednesday paper, being the day after the elections, would have all the funny stuff on the front page and therefore have no need for an additional page of laughs.

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

At the polls: And the winners are ...

For all the talk of the imminent downfall of democracy, it sure didn’t seem so at the polls yesterday. Our own experience was no doubt repeated many times across New Hampshire.

Colebrook star: Sox honor Jenny Keazer

The Boston Red Sox aren’t having the best of seasons but they have already won this Saturday’s scheduled game. Maybe they won’t beat the Royals but at the game volunteers from each New England state will be honored by the Red Sox Foundation for their service to Little League baseball.

Sunday, September 11, 2022

Manchester fails: Joyce Craig dithers

What the hell is going on in Manchester? The homeless population is growing and becoming more menacing by the day. Illegal drug use is ever more apparent. Residential neighborhoods are now experiencing what downtown businesses have had to cope with for years.

Morse for NH: Best against Hassan

New Hampshire Republican and independent voters have an important choice to make this Tuesday. They may well decide whether the U.S. Senate swings to a Republican majority or whether it continues to aid and abet the economically disastrous Joe Biden administration. The nation really can’t af…

Remembering 9/11: We must never forget

Today marks 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, surprise attacks on America by Islamic radicals under the banner of Al Qaeda. The fact that this should not have been such a surprise is one of the most important lessons that the United States should have learned from that horror. We wish we we…

Friday, September 09, 2022

Children, behave: 1st Dist. kiddie show

Russell Prescott and Gail Huff Brown truly looked like the two adults in a roomful of squabbling children on Tuesday night’s 1st District Republican candidate show. (Kudos to WMUR-TV and Adam Sexton for providing this forum.)