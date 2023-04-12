Norman Stahl was a proud son of Manchester who did his city and state proud through many years of public and private service.
His passing last Saturday at 92 is a time for warm reflection by his many friends as well as many in the legal community who either opposed him as a lawyer or appeared before him as a judge.
He inherited his father’s compassion for people and he mentored young lawyers at the Devine, Millimet law firm that later grew to include his name in its title and relocated to the historic U.S. Post Office in downtown Manchester.
His contributions to both the law and to the civic fabric are long and in the spirit of an involved citizen. Serving on the U.S. District Court system at both the trial and appellate levels was just a part of his resume.
He assisted New Hampshire and Manchester on matters great and small, from the Public Service bankruptcy to the Judicial Council to the Manchester Historic Society and Temple Adath Yeshurun.
His family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. That, too, was typical of Norm Stahl.
There is no longer any need to be concerned about rising drug abuse and the related deaths among our youth. You (and they) can now get naloxone without a prescription. In fact, the opioid-reversal drug, under the brand name Narcan, is available in vending machines and at some public libraries.
Give the developer credit for creativity at least. Manchester’s Zoning Board is being asked to allow the addition of a drive-up window at a new gas station and Dunkin’ coffee shop being built on busy Wellington Road. It’s a safety measure, you see.
You can’t make this stuff up. Except you can, now that we are in an age of artificial intelligence, where an algorithm can do your term paper or your taxes and can put the Pope in a puffy coat for all to see.
New Hampshire’s Supreme Court has correctly decided this week that it has no business involving itself in murderess Pamela Smart’s request for a clemency hearing before the governor and council. The matter, the court said, is a “political, nonjusticiable question.”