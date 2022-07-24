Fortunately the police blotter, while still full of odd and sometimes disturbing stuff, hasn’t been rife with ATV complaints of late. Either riders are staying where they should and operating reasonably, or people have just gotten tired of reporting the same bad behavior over and over.
That said, a social media post from a local club reminded people to stick to the trail system, and if they see someone who’s strayed where they shouldn’t be, try to advise them of the correct route. As we’ve said many times over the years, our snowmobile and ATV trail systems are a delicately balanced house of cards that rests upon goodwill from landowners and residents, and one wrong move could bring it down. Some key connectors have been lost when landowners had enough of people riding roughshod over their good graces, so it’s in everyone’s best interest to stay on top of this.
One thing all conscientious truck drivers and commercial operators can surely agree on is that they are keenly aware of their vehicle’s height and gross weight, and would not be so unaware or foolish (trying not to say stupid) as to jam through a covered bridge neither tall enough for the vehicle nor strong enough for its weight. The Lancaster covered bridge took a hit on Monday, and we hope the driver is taking a pretty big hit as well. It’s just inexcusable.
One could blame Google Maps, as drivers often do when they’re into a bridge or stuck on a snowmobile trail, and it is easy to trust the tech too much. We discovered while hauling a camper in an unfamiliar area that the app can send you on a twisty, narrow road that isn’t really suitable for anything but a car.
Wouldn’t it’d be nice if Google Maps had a truck route option, that steered bigger vehicles away from covered bridges and other tricky areas? Is there already an app for that? If not, there’s your million-dollar idea — take it and go.
We hope promoters of a new community center on Manchester’s West Side and neighborhood residents can come to a positive resolution of their differences. That may take some give and take from both camps.
Outgoing Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette says she will take a short break from her work life to focus on her family and herself. Her announcement last week is a reminder of the extraordinary pressures leaders in both public and private sectors have been under during th…
A Nashua Democrat who wants to be an executive councilor is pushing passenger rail to Boston with an argument that goes most of the train advocates one better. She says that New Hampshire’s very economy “is limited unless we invest in commuter rail.”
We must have missed the memo from those who determine what names are deemed suitable in the natural world. We had to look it up this summer when news stories warned of the invasion of the “spongy moth caterpillar.”