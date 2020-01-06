Is there a way to tax the North Woods Law program from Animal Planet TV?
The popularity of the show, at least in regards to New Hampshire Fish and Game, is a phenomenon that is just too good to be left alone.
The show’s New Hampshire episodes have made rock stars out of some of our Fish and Game officers. (Go, Boudreau!) Bigger hat sizes may be needed.
A sneak preview of a new season (air date yet to be determined) drew a crowd to the Flying Monkey Movie House in Plymouth Sunday night. Our question: Why weren’t all these people at home watching Hollywood’s glamour set on an award show?
Better yet, why wasn’t North Woods Law up for an award?
The success of the show within New Hampshire may be due to the fact that it provides glimpses into slices of life that many Granite Staters don’t often see for themselves.
They know it’s “out there.” They appreciate it. And they like the fact that its presentation puts their state in a positive light.
Surely, there is a way for politicians to cash in on this. On second thought, let’s forget we even mentioned it.