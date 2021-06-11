There was some good news about the state of politics in New Hampshire this week, though Gen. John Stark might not have thought so.
On Tuesday, there was a special election for one of New Hampshire’s 400 House seats. Democrat Muriel Hall defeated Republican Chris Lins (1,912 to 1,393). If you are a Democrat, that is naturally good news. But better was the fact that this was a turnout of more than 30 percent of registered voters in Bow and Dunbarton.
Again, Stark would not have approved. He might think every eligible voter should always turn out to exercise his or her right to vote. But for a one-slot election for a relatively small position, held on a hot late-spring day, a one-out-of-three voter turnout is a pretty decent level of civic engagement.