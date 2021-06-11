There was some good news about the state of politics in New Hampshire this week, though Gen. John Stark might not have thought so.

On Tuesday, there was a special election for one of New Hampshire’s 400 House seats. Democrat Muriel Hall defeated Republican Chris Lins (1,912 to 1,393). If you are a Democrat, that is naturally good news. But better was the fact that this was a turnout of more than 30 percent of registered voters in Bow and Dunbarton.

Again, Stark would not have approved. He might think every eligible voter should always turn out to exercise his or her right to vote. But for a one-slot election for a relatively small position, held on a hot late-spring day, a one-out-of-three voter turnout is a pretty decent level of civic engagement.

Sunday, June 06, 2021
Friday, June 04, 2021
Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Friday, May 28, 2021

A good story: A plus for Manchester police

We may never know if a Manchester police officer’s act of kindness to a teen would-be shoplifter will make a difference in the teen’s life. But it certainly brightened the day of a lot of Manchester residents and others who read our story or saw the TV newscast about Officer George Morales.

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Suffer the children: Ending late-term abortion

New Hampshire’s Legislature and Gov. Chris Sununu should “follow the science” when it comes to a proposed prohibition on abortions when the unborn baby is six months (24 weeks) along or more.

Wednesday, May 26, 2021