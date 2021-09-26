What of Attorney General John Formella? What is his “comfort level,” as one of his lawyers put it, in presenting this highly unusual plea deal to the superior court?
The case is that of circuit court judge Julie Introcaso, who quit her post the day before she was to appear before the Judicial Conduct Committee. She is alleged to have altered court documents to cover up her conflict of interest in naming a close friend as attorney in cases in which the judge was involved. Changing court papers with correction fluid and calling it a mistake seems a bit of a stretch.
Our understanding is that superior courts frown on nolo contendere (no contest) pleas, let alone a so-called “Alford” plea in which the defendant accepts a plea bargain while maintaining her innocence. If Introcaso is not admitting doing wrong, then she should have a trial.
As of late last week, it appeared that perhaps the state or the court was having second thoughts about how this juridical gymkhana must look to the public. A delay in the proceedings was announced.
That is just as well. Like Caesar’s wife, judges (and courts) should be above suspicion.
Proponents of changes to the Manchester city charter might wish to explain how well the change to “nonpartisan” elections has worked out. City and state Democratic offices were crowing about Mayor Joyce Craig‘s “Democratic victory’’ against two Republican candidates on Tuesday. The state Dem…
Perhaps the public should report the Biden administration for child abuse. The filthy and unhealthy conditions in which illegal immigrant children, and adults, have been living under a bridge in Texas have been known to all.
It stands to reason that people in professions that deal with children are much more likely to notice, and take action, when child abuse or neglect is suspected. It is one reason why complaints of this sort to welfare agencies were down noticeably when many schools reverted to remote learnin…
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has decided to reinstate the post of director of economic development. She says the director will work with city departments and the business community to develop a “strategy.” Funny how these things happen just in time for an election.
Manchester voters who would like to see Joe Kelly Levasseur continue to challenge the status quo at City Hall should consider voting for him for alderman at large this Tuesday and leaving the second at-large box unchecked. Since several candidates are running for two spots, this single or “b…
Some public positions once carried the title of PIO, for Press Information Officer. We get it that times change and job duties change with them. But we were still startled to read that the title for the job at the state Department of Corrections is now the director of “communications, market…
It’s too bad that Mr. “Nobody” from Keene has made that his legal name. If Joyce Craig of Manchester had it, the Tuesday mayoral contest could offer voters the choice of Rich Girard, Victoria Sullivan, or Nobody.
No one spoke more eloquently or passionately on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks than did former President George W. Bush at the Shanksville, Pa., memorial service. These are excerpts from his remarks. -Editors