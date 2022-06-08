Using the term “conservative” to identify the far-out crowd that seeks the head of Gov. Chris Sununu does a disservice to the term. Trying to bring him down for his handling of the COVID-19 epidemic that hit New Hampshire with no warning and no easy answers is ludicrous.
A clique, which is also a Trumpist claque, (hey, it’s a cliquety-claque!) is boiling mad that the governor vetoed a bill that could restrict that office from extending a future state of emergency.
Sununu noted that he had already accepted some curbing of his authority after he and legislators had the benefit of post-epidemic hindsight last year. But he correctly called it irresponsible to bind a future governor’s ability to address and respond to some future crisis whose parameters are unknown. Moreover, and as stated here often, the Legislature can suspend a state of emergency whenever it chooses.
The fact that it didn’t do so at any time during the COVID crisis gives the lie to the absurd claim of one group that Sununu is “a deceitful man drunk on power” who “unconstitutionally controlled the lives of everyone in this state.”
Chris Sununu has his flaws, no doubt. He can get a bit full of himself. He sometimes speaks before he thinks. But he has been an excellent chief executive as governor and is far and away the best figure for conservatives and all Republicans to rally around as another election looms.
The so-called “Rebuild NH” group that wants Republicans to censure Sununu needs to either calm down or change its name to “Demolish NH.”
