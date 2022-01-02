What will the Biden administration do when its push for “green energy” comes smack up against its promises to protect tribal lands and Native American rights? We hope it is not speaking with a forked tongue.
Our modern world relies more and more on rare earth minerals for electronics, cellphones, electric automobiles, aerospace work, etc. The next generation of commercial solar power will use huge batteries that may rely on one such rare element.
The problem is that most of these materials come to us from Communist China, an unreliable source. Biden wants to change that. For national security reasons, among others, he is looking for domestic sources.
A recent New York Times report told of an American location, in Idaho, that can produce a huge supply of antimony. It is, the Times says, “an element that may be critical to manufacturing the high-capacity liquid-metal batteries of the future.”
The antimony supply is itself in an old gold mine whose owners would start a new open pit mine to extract the antimony along with more gold. It is on federal land, land taken from the Nez Perce tribe, whose promised fishing and other land use rights have been ignored in the past. Other tribes in other Western states are in a similar position, their rights to lands rich in rare earth minerals colliding with Biden’s promises to end America’s fossil fuel use, no matter the price.
New Hampshire has no tribal land issues of which we are aware but we wonder just what shades of “green” U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan will show on the reelection road when confronted by the cost and consequences of her party’s plans.
Dick Flynn, who died last week at the age of 94, helped oversee New Hampshire law enforcement and safety during a time of great change and growth. He did so ably and tirelessly and we owe him and his family a great deal of thanks.
Let the record show that our recent editorial on a “systems benefit” surcharge on electric bills erred when it included solar installations as being covered by the subsidized program. Let the record also show that the head of a group that campaigns for solar energy is, appropriately, full of…
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission has done an excellent job of marketing and administration in recent years. That includes finding new locales for stores while shutting down those that cost a lot in rent but bring in little business.