Stop us if you have heard this one, but a New Hampshire Democrat in the legislature is proposing a sales tax. It’s true.
Of course this would be a “limited” sales tax. In this case, it would just be on “electronic devices.” After all, how many people use those things in this day and age?
House Bill 492 would impose a 4.3% tax on retail sales of computers, cellphones, etc. The legislator proposing this thinks “what makes us stupid as a society” should help pay for education.
People who use electronic devices probably won’t notice that they were just called stupid by Nashua Rep. Skip Cleaver, whose plan this is. He says it has been “obvious for a long time that education is suffering in New Hampshire and as a result people are not coming here.”
While public education here could be improved, it is in better shape than the national average; and merely throwing more money at it is, well, kind of stupid.
Cleaver (not an ax-the-tax man despite the name) also tipped his hand about the “limited” nature of his sales tax scheme when he said, “I thought maybe a limited broadbased tax would be a good step in the right direction.”
Right. Every journey, in this case to a broadbased tax on everything, begins with a single step. Next, the items to be taxed would be expanded. Then, that paltry 4.3% would have to be raised.
The N.H. Retail Association contends that cross-border shopping is one reason why per capita retail sales here are much higher than the national average.
It must be all those stupid Bay Staters whose minds have become mush due to electronics purchased here. Go get ‘em, Cleaver.
At least it will cut down on traffic.