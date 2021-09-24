Proponents of changes to the Manchester city charter might wish to explain how well the change to “nonpartisan” elections has worked out. City and state Democratic offices were crowing about Mayor Joyce Craig‘s “Democratic victory’’ against two Republican candidates on Tuesday. The state Democrats bragged about how in Manchester they “continued to build power at every level and in every race.”
So much for attempting to take politics out of politics. The “nonpartisan” Craig was heavily supported by equally “nonpartisan” labor unions, especially those of city workers who can count on Craig and company to return the favor in terms of favorable labor contracts.
The power that the party of Joe Biden and Maggie Hassan crave at “every level and in every race” will not be pretty for the taxpayers. Manchester voters and mayoral candidate Victoria Sullivan can expect a torrent of political invective and smearing in this “nonpartisan” race.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has decided to reinstate the post of director of economic development. She says the director will work with city departments and the business community to develop a “strategy.” Funny how these things happen just in time for an election.
Manchester voters who would like to see Joe Kelly Levasseur continue to challenge the status quo at City Hall should consider voting for him for alderman at large this Tuesday and leaving the second at-large box unchecked. Since several candidates are running for two spots, this single or “b…
Some public positions once carried the title of PIO, for Press Information Officer. We get it that times change and job duties change with them. But we were still startled to read that the title for the job at the state Department of Corrections is now the director of “communications, market…
It’s too bad that Mr. “Nobody” from Keene has made that his legal name. If Joyce Craig of Manchester had it, the Tuesday mayoral contest could offer voters the choice of Rich Girard, Victoria Sullivan, or Nobody.
No one spoke more eloquently or passionately on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks than did former President George W. Bush at the Shanksville, Pa., memorial service. These are excerpts from his remarks. -Editors
We hold no brief for Manchester resident Joshua Fields, a convicted felon who is considered by a judge to be a danger to the public. But that judge, Landya McCafferty of the U.S. District Court, still saw fit to grant the man early release from prison.