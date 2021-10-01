The one thing that surprised us about this week’s Manchester’s aldermanic vote against a school charter ballot question is that it wasn’t unanimous.
Most of this board is all in favor of dodging its taxing and spending responsibilities by passing the buck for school funding to the school board. But they rightly sense that this terrible idea is likely to be defeated by the city’s taxpayers at the polls in November. Rather than risk that defeat now, they would rather delay to fight on another day, when perhaps the voters aren’t as riled up against their plans. There was an indication of that anger in the defeat at the primary election of a call for yet another charter commission.
What really worries Mayor Joyce Craig’s spending clique at City Hall is that the new property revaluation is just going to add to an anticipated increase in the citizens’ tax bills. The last thing these aldermen need on the ballot next to their own names is another reminder of taxing and spending.
“This is not the right time,” observed Ward 9 alderman Barbara Shaw. Ya think?
Just what is going on with the pursuit of justice in Hillsborough County courts? How is it that a disgraced judge could be allowed to accept a misdemeanor (rather than felony) conviction without entering a plea? Is the court system OK with this?
Manchester voters have more to concern them than choosing a mayor and other officials this November. Also on the ballot is a city charter question, which a judge concedes would be a substantial change to the school district. It would allow the mayor and aldermen to skip any responsibility fo…
Proponents of changes to the Manchester city charter might wish to explain how well the change to “nonpartisan” elections has worked out. City and state Democratic offices were crowing about Mayor Joyce Craig‘s “Democratic victory’’ against two Republican candidates on Tuesday. The state Dem…
Perhaps the public should report the Biden administration for child abuse. The filthy and unhealthy conditions in which illegal immigrant children, and adults, have been living under a bridge in Texas have been known to all.
It stands to reason that people in professions that deal with children are much more likely to notice, and take action, when child abuse or neglect is suspected. It is one reason why complaints of this sort to welfare agencies were down noticeably when many schools reverted to remote learnin…
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has decided to reinstate the post of director of economic development. She says the director will work with city departments and the business community to develop a “strategy.” Funny how these things happen just in time for an election.
Manchester voters who would like to see Joe Kelly Levasseur continue to challenge the status quo at City Hall should consider voting for him for alderman at large this Tuesday and leaving the second at-large box unchecked. Since several candidates are running for two spots, this single or “b…
Some public positions once carried the title of PIO, for Press Information Officer. We get it that times change and job duties change with them. But we were still startled to read that the title for the job at the state Department of Corrections is now the director of “communications, market…