Now that President Trump is talking so much before the cameras, some in the news media and on the political left might want to remember the wisdom of the old saying, “be careful what you wish for.”
It wasn’t that long ago that Trump was being criticized for not having news conferences. This was followed by criticism that his press secretary was no longer holding daily briefings in the White House press room.
Now with the pandemic hitting home, the critics have a new complaint: Trump is on TV too much!
There are now pleas from the political left to news media to stop airing the Trump show. It is, they charge, just a way for the President to spout misinformation.
Trump does tend to blather on, rather than turning to the public health officials whose information is important and concise. But reporters could mitigate this. Stop asking him questions that are designed not to elicit COVID-19 information but to “trap Trump” in yet another contradiction. He makes plenty as is. Don’t prompt more.