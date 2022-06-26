Manchester has never lorded it over the rest of the world for its many distinctions, too numerous to name in this space. Nonetheless, the jealous are no doubt joyous knowing that the city’s one-of-a-kind crabgrass has apparently bit the dust. Or the rock.
As the Union Leader reported last Thursday (appropriately it was the day’s lead story) Digitaria laeviglumis, aka smooth-slender crabgrass, is no more to be found at its one growing spot in the world, Rock Rimmon, on the city’s West Side. It may have been gone for awhile. It was last collected in 1931.
We would like to blame Roosevelt and the Democrats for this loss. But they weren’t in office yet. Besides, apparently ‘twas botany what killed the beast.
There were so many botanists collecting the stuff that year in an effort to “formally document” it as a species, that they may have picked it right out of existence.
That’s rich. They wipe out a unique plant but regular crabgrass keeps growing on our lawn. Don’t even get us started on bittersweet.
Mayor Joyce Craig should see to it that scientists are kept off Elm Street or the city’s claim to the longest main street in America that dead ends in both directions will be in trouble, too.
Mike Pence rates low with some Americans because he was a loyal vice president to Donald Trump. But in a dark hour and under incredible pressure, Pence put loyalty to his country first and may have saved it in the bargain.
Fans of the newest federal holiday, Juneteenth by name, are upset that businesses are using it to sell their products. There is something distasteful, it is said, about celebrating the end of American slavery by selling ice cream and toothpicks, among other things.
Happy the Elephant may want to seek a review of the New York court of appeals ruling that has denied her her freedom from the Bronx Zoo. The judicial majority dismissed Happy’s case this week on the grounds that as a “nonhuman animal” she “does not have a legally cognizable right to be at li…
State education commissioner Frank Edelblut, a repeated source of liberal angst and teacher union agitation, appears not to be shaken by it. He keeps doing his job of trying to bring innovation to education while guarding to keep politics out of the classroom.
Nashua native Joe Grandmaison would have a tough time fitting in with today’s corrosive politics. He could dish it out and take it but his basic decency would not mesh well with the divisiveness that has become commonplace in our republic.