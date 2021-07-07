Even as extreme heat waves remind some of us of two of our favorite letters — AC — many Granite Staters don’t give a second thought to the generation source for much of our electricity. That would be the Seabrook Nuclear Station, which has been chugging along reliably and safely for decades. Happily, repeated efforts to obstruct building of the plant, made by self-proclaimed environmentalists, were thwarted. (Thank you, Gov. Meldrim Thomson, Jr.)
Not that they have stopped trying.
Writing on our New Hampshire Voices page this week, a retired nuclear engineer notes that some of the same groups that want immediate and drastic action to affect climate change are still pushing for an end to nuclear power, the nation’s largest source of emissions-free electricity.
Enfield resident Howard Shaffer observes that these nuclear foes are the same people pushing for widespread use of electric vehicles. But they don’t want the electricity for them to come from nuclear power plants. They would rather have consumers rely on less reliable, and expensive, solar and wind power.
As Shaffer points out, those electronic vehicles require batteries that need minerals that are in some cases rare and the American mining of which is opposed by, you guessed it, environmental extremists. Solar and wind power generation also require minerals.
One bit of good news that Shaffer cites is that the Biden administration favors retaining existing nuclear plants and is working to advance more cost-effective nuclear designs.
Can New Hampshire count on its all-Democrat congressional delegation to assist in this effort? When can we expect a “roundtable discussion” at the Seabrook Station by any one of the Fab Four?