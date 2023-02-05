The Office of Child Advocate for New Hampshire is a much-needed position. Independent oversight of state and local agencies that deal with children is not just wise but vital.
New Advocate Cassandra Sanchez needs to take measures that, as the OCA vision states, “strengthen public confidence and accountability in the state’s systems that support children and families.”
That pubic confidence has been shaken, not only by the abuse alleged at the Sununu Center in Manchester but also in the case of Harmony Montgomery, where Massachusetts and New Hampshire officials dropped the ball and left the little girl in a terrible situation with no one accountable.
We hope the OCA will also do a deep dive into the claims contained in a new lawsuit about a New Boston case of years-long bondage and mistreatment of a little girl adopted from China. The allegations involve the Division of Children, Youth and Families as well local schools and New Boston police and again have the sound of balls being dropped at an innocent child’s expense.
