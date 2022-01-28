Don’t look now, but efforts are underway by some New Hampshire public officials to add on more taxes and fees even as the governor and Republican-led legislature work to cut them. It is a perpetual game of whack-a-mole.
One of the latest schemes is an effort to have towns and cities do an end-run around the state by assessing their own “occupancy tax” for hotel room rentals. What is the betting that this “only” $2-per-night tax would soon find itself turning into both a higher fee and an expansion of what it could tax? (Think of that room in your house that you occasionally rent via online.)
No surprise to us was that the McEachern name is attached to the occupancy tax effort. This one would be Deaghlan McEachern, currently mayor of Portsmouth and a man on the make for more political positions.
But do New Hampshire residents know that their N.H. Municipal Association is also in favor of this little money scam? What’s the problem, they no doubt say, a city or town wouldn’t have to adopt the tax — unless it wanted to. And what’s the harm, since only visitors would have to pay?
The harm is that when you give the public spenders access to more money, they will find many ways to use it, and then demand more. Already we hear serious discussion of more municipal taxes to pay for train service to Boston.
An “occupancy tax” would also be harmful, as state Sen. Gary Daniels has noted, to New Hampshire’s appeal to tourism, one of our biggest industries and one that drew record crowds last year.
The Republican-led Ways and Means committee has recommended that the bill, SB 338, be killed. And a fine recommendation it is.
In the matter of the coming election for one of New Hampshire’s two U.S. Senate seats, the pundits (and some political science whizzes) sound, as they too often do, like extensions of the Democratic Party.
So long as the facts don’t get in their way, the proponents of reviving costly commuter trains to Boston will continue on their way. Witness Mayor Joyce Craig and friends’ current hunt for the best place to park trains overnight.
A bill in the legislature to outlaw vote-counting machines is a solution looking for a non-existing problem. We have to wonder if this is another attempt by supporters of Donald Trump to persist with his intentional lying about the 2020 presidential election.